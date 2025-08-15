Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 84,089 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $42,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 72.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP lifted its position in GE Vernova by 66.7% during the first quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $624.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.