Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.69 Million Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacific Gas & Electric worth $43,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 901,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 694,797 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 93,183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 586,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 0.5%

PCG opened at $15.32 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

