Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.76 Million Stock Holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Qfin worth $39,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qfin Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

