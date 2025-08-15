Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

