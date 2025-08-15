Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,388 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

