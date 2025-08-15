Robert W. Baird Cuts AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $98.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. AAON has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AAON by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in AAON by 679.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

