RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 105.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Trading Down 0.3%

RLI stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

