Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adeclineof80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ridgestone Mining Price Performance
Shares of RIGMF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Ridgestone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
