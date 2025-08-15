Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adeclineof80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RIGMF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Ridgestone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Copper-Gold project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as interests in Alaska Property located in Sonora, Mexico.

