Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1%

GPC stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

