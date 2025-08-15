Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $37,634,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 253.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,417,946.80. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,235,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $343.20 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

