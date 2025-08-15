Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 30.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

