Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 558,287 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 441,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

