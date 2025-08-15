Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,955.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,974.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,896.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,494.00 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

