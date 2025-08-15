Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,104 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.74.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

