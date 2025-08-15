Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 534,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,821,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.