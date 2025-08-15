Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,642 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of F5 worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,816 shares of company stock worth $4,227,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $334.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.75.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

