Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $31.10 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

