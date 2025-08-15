Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after buying an additional 1,670,305 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after buying an additional 513,875 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,574,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,458,000 after buying an additional 1,339,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

