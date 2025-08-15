Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,668.20. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,416. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.01 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.