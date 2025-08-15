Randall D. Miles Sells 8,700 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $87,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 527,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,324,619. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.39.

Get Exp World alerts:

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Exp World’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exp World by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 506,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 421,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 256,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.