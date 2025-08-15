Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 52.0%. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

