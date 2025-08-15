PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 million, a P/E ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $67,396.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,137.60. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 33,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $414,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,388.40. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,201. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 141,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

