Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 74,265 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.85. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $259.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

