Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 89,328 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,845.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.66 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.