Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 392,832 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,832 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of Hanesbrands worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 276,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 176,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 436.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.