Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 113,888 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

