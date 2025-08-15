Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackbaud by 127.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Blackbaud by 63.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blackbaud by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $159,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

