Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.53 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $254.43 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $371.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

