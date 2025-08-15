Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,996.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,094.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,759.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3,661.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.