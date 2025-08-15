Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.25 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after buying an additional 1,178,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 689,784 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $75,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,288,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. The trade was a 47.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,388 shares of company stock worth $8,273,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

