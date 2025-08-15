Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CON. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at $966,000.

Shares of CON opened at $23.37 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

