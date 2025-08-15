Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,755 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $293.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.47. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

