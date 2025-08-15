Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

