Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 44,530 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,437 shares of company stock worth $161,070,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $247.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

