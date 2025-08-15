Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 38,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,827,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

