Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 22,894 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.31% of TransMedics Group worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This represents a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

TMDX opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

