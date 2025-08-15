PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, agrowthof800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.5%
ADOOY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 6,062.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.
