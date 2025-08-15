Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $558,075,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SYK opened at $378.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.