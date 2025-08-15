Prudential PLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 236.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 143,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 38.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 65.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $354.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.