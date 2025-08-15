Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $252,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equitable by 51.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,521,837.06. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,960. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $54.64 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

