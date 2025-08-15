Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,106,000 after buying an additional 1,550,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $458.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

