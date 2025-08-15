Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,114,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

