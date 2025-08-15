Prudential PLC Buys New Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Toro by 91.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toro by 81.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

