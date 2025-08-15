Prudential PLC Buys 4,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $86.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

