Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 13,749 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MasTec by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

MasTec Stock Down 1.9%

MasTec stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

