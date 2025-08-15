Prudential PLC Acquires 3,452 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,996,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,196 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.2%

WBD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

