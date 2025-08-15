Prudential PLC Acquires 10,302 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.