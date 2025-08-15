Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after purchasing an additional 542,964 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 415,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.