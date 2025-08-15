Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $307.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

