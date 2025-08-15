Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,711.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,884,000 after buying an additional 644,829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

